Amid the rising number coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said, "there is a community spread of coronavirus."

"There is spread through community, now it's very technical to say either it's local or community spread. Source of many (COVID-19 patients) remains unknown after test. Let's leave the technical battle on Centre to decide over community spread," Jain said.

Over 1,200 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Delhi recorded less than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day. The total number of coronavirus patients in Delhi stood at 122,793. There were 16,031 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has further improved. Over 1 lakh coronavirus patients have been cured from the disease in the state. The deadly novel virus claimed 31 lives in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,628.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier confirmed community spread occurring in two coastal villages in the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram. The villages, Pulluvila and Poonthura, have been acting like clusters of super spread for the last few days.

Satyendar Jain was earlier infected by novel coronavirus. He has recovered from the disease and joined office on Monday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Our Health Minister Satyendar Jain has recovered. He will join work from today." "He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients. He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today," Kejriwal added.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed all districts magistrates to submit a weekly report on the violations of COVID-19 guidelines such as not following social distancing and spitting in public places in their respective districts.

Last month, the state government had issued a notification saying that fines will be imposed for violations of the guidelines — observation of quarantine rules, maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks in public and work places, prohibition of spitting in public places and prohibition of paan, gutka, tobacco in public places. It had also authorised district magistrates, chief district medical officer, SDM, district surveillance officer and zonal municipal deputy commissioner to impose fines for violations.

"All the district magistrates...are hereby directed to maintain the data in respect of the violations noticed and action taken for these violations by all the aforesaid authorised persons in their respective district on daily basis and to submit a weekly report...on the Corona Foot Warrior Portal of revenue department," DDMA CEO Vikas Anand said in an order.









