Covid-19: Complete lockdown in Bengaluru from 8 pm today to Monday 5 am

Karnataka government today said the capital city Bengaluru will go under complete lockdown from tonight 8 pm till Monday morning, 5 am as the city witnessed a spike in novel coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Anil Kumar said the instruction for lockdown in BBMP limits was issued by chief minister BS Yediyurappa, according to ANI reports.

Kumar mentioned that only sale of essential items will be allowed during the 33-hour lockdown, including meat shops.

He also said police action will be taken against people found roaming outside unnecessarily.

Bengaluru on Friday witnessed 994 new Covid-19 cases in the 24-hour period, the city's biggest single-day spike so far. The case count in the supposed 'Silicon Valley of India' reached 7,173, while death toll stands at 106.

Total number of recoveries in the city reached 770, including 197 in the last 24 hours. There are 6,297 active cases in the city at the moment.

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the city, the Karnataka COVID-19 Task Force has decided to set up booth-level committees across the state including 8,800 in Bengaluru for effective monitoring and surveillance.

The task force also released detailed guidelines for home isolation for asymptomatic cases including 17 days 'home isolation' for patients below 50 years of age. It also warned of legal action against those health workers for disrespect to the bodies.

