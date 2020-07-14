In the wake of coronavirus, total lockdown will be imposed in Bihar from 16 to 31 July, said Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday.

Guidelines are being prepared, said Modi, ANI reported.

On 13 July, the overall coronavirus tally in the state rose to 17,421 with 1,116 new cases.

The state also reported nine Covid-19 fatalities on Monday, raising the death toll to 134.

The tally of coronavirus has risen by over 1,000 for the second consecutive day. On Sunday, the state had witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 1,266 cases.

Out of the new 1,116 cases, the maximum number of 223 new coronavirus cases were from Patna district. More than 20 people, who had recently attended a funeral, have tested positive at Bihta block in the district.

District Magistrate Kumar Ravi has ordered closure of at least three wholesale vegetable markets Mithapur, Kankarbagh and Rajendra Nagar.

In Begusarai, 79 more people have tested positive, followed by 78 in Bhagalpur, 76 in Muzaffarpur, 68 in Munger and 65 in Gaya.

The Health Department said 9,129 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. As many as 12,364 people have recovered so far and the recovery rate 70.97 per cent is higher than the national average of 63.02 per cent.

