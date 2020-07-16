Covid-19: Complete lockdown in parts of Odisha from tomorrow till July-end

Odisha government announced Thursday that it will be imposing a complete 14-day lockdown in parts of the state starting from tomorrow 9 pm in the wake of rising novel coronavirus cases in certain districts.

"The complete lockdown will be imposed in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur district and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area from 9 pm of July 17 to July 31 midnight," informed State Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

During this lockdown, all shops and commercial establishments, offices and institutions shall remain closed and mobility of people will be restricted.

However, shops selling vegetables, groceries and milk will be allowed to remain ope between 6 am to 1 pm. Home delivery of essential food items will also be allowed.

"Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc.," stated the order.

Only essential services and movement of workers associated with these services and other mentioned by the state government in the order will be permitted during this lockdown.

Those include Defence Central Armed Police Forces, Treasury including Pay & Accounts Offices, Financial Advisers and Field Offices of the Comptroller General of Accounts with bare minimum staff, Central Government offices on emergency duty, Post Offices, Telecom Services including their maintenance offices and movement of associated personnel etc, the state government said in a statement.

All medical establishments including government and private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores will function during the lockdown as well as movement of ambulance and all medical personnel including doctors and paramedics will be allowed.

Movement of air, sea and rail transport will also be permitted and there will be no restrictions on road transport and movement of transiting vehicles on highways. "Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ stands/ stops, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road," the statement read.

Operations of E-commerce establishments such as Flipkart, Amazon etc., including their warehousing and delivery activities will also be allowed. Marriages and Funerals, with permission of local authority can take place.

The state government also said barring these exemptions, "all enforcing authorities to note that these strict restrictions fundamentally relate to movement of people, but not that of goods."

It also ordered the local police of these five districts to take all necessary actions for enforcement and implementation of the Covid-19 measures.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Covid-19 caseload crossed the 15,000-mark on Thursday with 494 more people testing positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 79, a senior health official said.

The fresh cases reported from 23 districts have taken the state's count to 15,392, he said.

Of the 494 new cases, 322 were reported from quarantine centres, while 172 are contacts of Covid-19 patients, the official said.

Ganjam, the worst-hit district in the state, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 246, taking its caseload to 4,867. Khurda reported 64 new cases, Cuttack 38 and Balasore registered 21.

