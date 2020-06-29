MUMBAI: Thane city will be put under a complete lockdown for 10 days starting 2 July, the local police tweeted on Monday.

The decision to impose the lockdown was taken following a meeting between Thane Municipal Corporation and police authorities on Monday to curb the spread of covid-19.

"A complete lockdown will be announced in Thane for the next 10 days from July 2. A notification in this regard will be issued soon," Thane police tweeted.

All shops, except those selling essentials like milk and medicines will be shut during the lockdown. “Only chemist stores, milk delivery, healthcare, and police department will be functional during the 10-day lockdown in Thane. All other shops will be shut from July 2," Ashok Burpulle, deputy municipal commissioner, said.

So far, Thane, located outside Mumbai, has reported 8,168 covid-19 positive cases, including 277 deaths.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressed anguish over the way people in and around Mumbai have been crowding the streets.

"If you are going to the offices as per the rules in Unlock, if you need to go to the hospital or for other necessary reasons, no one will stop you but if you go out for a walk for no reason, if there is a traffic jam, remember that you are endangering yourself and others," Thackeray said.

