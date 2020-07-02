In a bid to break the chain of coronavirus infection , a complete lockdown has been enforced in Thane and two other civic administration limits adjoining Mumbai city from today. The lockdown which came into force from 7 am today will continue till 7 am on July 12. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, all part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), jointly decided on the complete lockdown for next 10 days.

What's allowed

1) Essential services and medical emergencies are exempted.

2) Movement of all essential goods as well as perishable items.

3) Banks, ATMs, IT, ITeS, India Post, internet and data services.

4) Medical shops will be exempted from the lockdown

5) Home delivery of food grains, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery items will be allowed between 9 am to 11 pm.

6) Milk and dairy items will be delivered at doorsteps between 5 am and 10 am.

What's not allowed

1) Inter-city buses

2) Autorickshaws, taxis and app-based cabs will not be allowed

3) Non-essential services will not operate during this period.

Movement of vehicles for puroposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed, the order said.

Thane district on Wednesday registered 1,322 new coronavirus cases, pushing its overall tally to 34,646, the administration said. Out of the total cases, Thane city reported 9,138 cases, Navi Mumbai reported 6,823 cases, while the tally in Kalyan was nearing 7,000. The death toll in Thane district due to the viral infection has reached 1,094, including 340 in Thane, 217 in Navi Mumbai, 120 in Kalyan and 145 in Mira Bhayandar township.

The municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai and Panvel will enforce complete lockdown from July 3 midnight.

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

Mumbai police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the city, restricting movement of people in public places, and said the measure was taken to check rising COVID-19 cases. The order said curbs on movement for non-essential work shall remain so till July 15, unless withdrawn earlier. The order prohibited "presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort".

Maharashtra Covid-19 tally

Maharashtra continues to record the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had extended the lockdown till July 31. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, has a total of 1,80,298 cases including 8,053 fatalities, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry today.

















