Complete lockdown in Thane from today. Here is what’s allowed, what’s not

In a bid to break the chain of coronavirus infection, a complete lockdown has been enforced in Thane and two other civic administration limits adjoining Mumbai city from today. The lockdown which came into force from 7 am today will continue till 7 am on July 12. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, all part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), jointly decided on the complete lockdown for next 10 days.