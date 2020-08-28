Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Congress MP Vasanthkumar in 'critical' condition, says hospital
COVID-19 patients

COVID-19: Congress MP Vasanthkumar in 'critical' condition, says hospital

1 min read . 06:26 PM IST PTI

  • H Vasanthakumar, MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, is severely ill due to the Covid-19 infection and is in serious condition
  • He is being treated in Apollo hospital under critical care

CHENNAI : Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar, battling COVID-19, is critical, the hospital treating him said here on Friday. The 70-year old leader was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here on August 10 with coronavirus infection, it said.

"He is being treated currently in the critical care unit by a team of doctors for severe COVID pneumonia and his clinical condition continued toremain critical," Dr R K Venkatasalam Director (Medical Services) of Apollo Hospitals said in a release. The first time MP from Tamil Nadu, also a two-time MLA, is being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals here.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

