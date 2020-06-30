Home >News >India >COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai stands at 750
Health workers arrive to administer a medical camp at a slum in Mumbai on Sunday (Photo: AP)

COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai stands at 750

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2020, 03:54 PM IST ANI

MUMBAI : The total number of COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai is presently at 750, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday.

As per the BMC, there are 10,88,032 households in these containment zones with a population of 47,13,779 and 25,931 total COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, 67 more Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 4,810 and death toll to 59 in the force.

The BMC on Monday said that 17 new positive cases and one death were reported from the Dharavi area of Mumbai.

Therefore, the total number of cases in the area stands at 2,262 and death toll at 82. There are 598 active cases now, the BMC said.

The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 till July 31.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

