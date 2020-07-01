Covid-19 continues to be unpredictable as India enters into Unlock 2.0

As India enters into unlock 2.0 and there a continuous surge in covid-19 cases the country, the pandemic is becoming more difficult to predict, government and scientists claim.

While the epidemic curve was controlled and near to flattening during the 70-day stringent lockdown in April and May, the number of covid-19 cases again started rising after the exit.

As states are trying to limit the virus spread, some states such as Kerala witnessed a decrease in cases but again started recording more cases recently. Similarly, Delhi has claimed that the cases are recording a decreasing trend. The public health experts have claimed that the situation or any predictions of the covid-19 pandemic may be misleading.

“Infection imported from outside and located in urban areas concentrating metros first in first 2months, then infection has moved in peripheral districts and small cities. This movement has given an impression in some areas that cases are decreasing in some areas and in other serge but this is movement of infections and population," said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

Delhi has the highest number of cases in a city in the country with over 87000 total cases. According to the government even as the state has seen a decline in cases over the last week, the disease continues to remain unpredictable and the state can see a rise at any time. "We have increased testing in Delhi. Initially, on testing 100 people, around 31 were found to be Corona positive, and today only 13 out of 100 people are found to be Corona positive. These things show that the situation is under control, and is not as terrible as it was one month back but we have to remain cautious," said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a digital press conference.

He said that the nature of this virus is unpredictable, nobody knows what it may bring tomorrow. It may be possible that the cases increase in the coming days. On 23 June, Delhi had the highest single day tally with over 4000 cases. Even after the decline Delhi is reporting over 2000 cases daily over the last week.

“Delhi that has its fixed population which is showing less cases for 3-4 days but new cases will continue because large number of Delhi population is floating," said Kishore.

Similarly, Karnataka has seen a sharp rise in covid-19 cases ever since it opened state borders. However, the number of local infections has risen in the last two weeks, prompting the authorities to do away with a column in its daily briefing specifying the exact number of cases from out of state indicating the possibility of a community spread. The number of cases in Bengaluru has seen a sharp surge that has fuelled fears if the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government would relapse into another lockdown in the state’s growth capital. Karnataka has breached the 15,000 covid-19 case mark ahead of projections and is estimated to have at least 25,000 cases by mid-August, according to the government. The state government has already asked doctors to be mentally prepared to continue covid-19 related work for another six months.

Health experts have said that the number of cases will increase due to the onset of monsoon that is also a season for influenza. “There will be a greater number of covid-19 cases as the influenza season will come. There will be double problem. The cases that we are seeing now are reservoirs of the lockdown. Soon after the movement started, the cases also started increasing. We will further see an increase. The disease continues to be unpredictable," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Currently, in India there are 1,27,864 recovered cases more than the active covid-19 cases so far taking the recovery rate to 59.43%. “During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,157 covid-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,47,978. Presently, there are 2,20,114 active cases and all are under medical supervision," the union health ministry said in a statement. As on Wednesday, India recorded 586958 covid-19 cases and 17415 deaths.

The testing lab network in the country is further strengthened. With 764 labs in the government sector and 292 private labs, there are as many as 1056 labs in the country. There has also been steady rise in the samples tested every day; during the last 24 hours 2,17,931 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as on date, is 88,26,585, said the union health ministry.

Sharan Poovanna and Pretika Khanna have contributed to this story

