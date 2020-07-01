Covid-19 continues to be unpredictable as India enters into Unlock 2.0

Similarly, Karnataka has seen a sharp rise in covid-19 cases ever since it opened state borders. However, the number of local infections has risen in the last two weeks, prompting the authorities to do away with a column in its daily briefing specifying the exact number of cases from out of state indicating the possibility of a community spread. The number of cases in Bengaluru has seen a sharp surge that has fuelled fears if the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government would relapse into another lockdown in the state’s growth capital. Karnataka has breached the 15,000 covid-19 case mark ahead of projections and is estimated to have at least 25,000 cases by mid-August, according to the government. The state government has already asked doctors to be mentally prepared to continue covid-19 related work for another six months.