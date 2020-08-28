NEW DELHI: The covid-19 pandemic has continued to hamper access to regular healthcare services across the country despite gradual lifting of lockdown curbs.

According to data from Health Management Information System (HMIS), under the National Health Mission (NHM), there has been a significant impact on healthcare services uptake especially for women and children during the pandemic.

The government started easing curbs starting May and emphasised on continuation of essential health services but the HIMS data does not reflect the normalcy in uptake of healthcare services when compared with pre-covid levels.

Family planning services saw a huge drop during and after the lockdown period. As terminal methods were suspended through most of the lockdown, there was a more than 86% year-on-year decline in male sterilisation and more than a 73% drop in female sterilisation.

Oral contraceptives pills and condom distribution saw more than a 21% year-on-year drop between April and June with a 28% decline observed in institutional deliveries.

“The covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown has had a profound impact on women’s access to essential health services. The lack of agency among women to exercise their reproductive choices, inadequate access to health services as well as regressive social norms which often prevent women from accessing and negotiating contraception have been a pre covid-19 problem, which are at risk of being exacerbated as a result of the pandemic," said Poonam Muttreja, executive director at Population Foundation of India (PFI), a public health, policy and development strategies firm.

Immunisation services were also hit as the NHM data showed, with immunisation among children aged between 9-11 months fell about 28% during April-June from a year ago.

"There is an urgent need to ensure uninterrupted supply of and access to maternal and reproductive health services for women and child services," Muttreja said.

Covid-19 has claimed over 62,000 lives in India, with over 34 lakh infected as on Friday.

This has had an impact on tuberculosis (TB) treatment as well.

While TB notifications began to increase with the country opening up in June, rising to 15,1531 from 82,064 in April, July again saw a below-average number of notifications at 28,911, way lower than 2,12,599 a year ago.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated