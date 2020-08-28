Covid-19 continues to hit regular health services

“The covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown has had a profound impact on women’s access to essential health services. The lack of agency among women to exercise their reproductive choices, inadequate access to health services as well as regressive social norms which often prevent women from accessing and negotiating contraception have been a pre covid-19 problem, which are at risk of being exacerbated as a result of the pandemic," said Poonam Muttreja, executive director at Population Foundation of India (PFI), a public health, policy and development strategies firm.