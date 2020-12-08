Covid-19 conversations dominated on Twitter in 2020

New Delhi : As the world grappled with covid-19, conversations around the pandemic dominated on Twitter this year.

Twitter India shared the diverse conversations that dominated the social media platform on 2020 in its #ThisHappened2020 report.

Covid-19 and related topics dominated conversations on Twitter this year with people seeking reliable information, connecting with experts and following what was happening in real-time.

Globally, Twitter launched a covid-19 search prompt and a dedicated event page that shared information related to the virus from credible sources such as the Ministry of Health and Welfare of India (@MoHFW_INDIA) and the World Health Organisation (@WHO). Hashtags used prominently included #Coronavirus, #JantaCurfew as well as those that encouraged people to #WearAMask, #StayHomeStaySafe and maintain #SocialDistancing.

The unexpected demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) became another big topic of conversation in India this year, and his last film #DilBechara became the most talked about film on Twitter in 2020.

Others tweeted about topics including the denouncing of the alleged rape of a young Dalit woman in #Hathras and the movements taking place across the country. #StudentLivesMatter, #ShaheenBagh and #FarmersProtest were the most tweeted about people’s movements this year.

The Golden Tweets of 2020 or those tweets that became the most retweeted, liked and quoted tweets on the platform included Tamil actor Vijay’s tweet of a selfie with his fans, cricketer Virat Kohli’s post that announced Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy, Ratan Tata’s announcement pledging support to the communities impacted by covid-19, and Amitabh Bachchan’s post sharing his diagnosis of covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeting about lighting lamps of hope and good health during the covid-19 pandemic was the most retweeted tweet in politics, while cricketer M.S. Dhoni's tweet expressing appreciation for Modi’s letter was the most retweeted tweet in sports.

Twitter was also the go-to destination for sports chatter with #IPL2020, #WhistlePodu and #TeamIndia becoming the most tweeted hashtags in sports. Movies and TV were no less. Globally, there were more than 7,000 tweets per minute about TV and movies this year.

In India, Hindi film #DilBechara, Tamil film #SooraraiPottru and Telugu film #SarileruNeekevvaru were the most tweeted about films, and people took a minute to laugh at the relatability of #Binod, making it the most tweeted meme.

“Being the year it has been, conversation on Twitter in 2020 was unique. From the fight against this global pandemic, rejoicing in celebratory moments, standing up for those communities impacted by the pandemic, to bonding over rediscovered shows, interests and memes, India came together beautifully on Twitter this year," said Manish Maheshwari, managing director, Twitter India.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via