Covid-19 count in Maharashtra crosses 5,000-mark with 552 new cases

On Tuesday, 552 new Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, taking total number of cases in the state to 5,218 and death toll to 251.

With 150 patients discharged from hospitals today, the number of cured patients stands at 722, said the state's health department.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said 61 additional districts from 23 states and union territories have not reported any fresh cases in last 14 days. Four districts from Maharashtrahave been included in the list- Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Washim.

In Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, 12 new positive coronavirus cases and one death were reported on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in the area increased to 179, including 12 deaths), said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

