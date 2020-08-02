COVID-19 count in Maharashtra Police force stands at 9,566

MUMBAI : The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Maharashtra Police force stands at 9,566, informed the police on Sunday.

Out of the total cases, 7,534 have recovered and 1,929 are active. The death toll stands at 103.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police said that as many as 2,19,975 cases were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), since March 22, for the violation of coronavirus guidelines and norms.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

