Covid-19 count in Tamil Nadu breaches 9,000-mark with 509 fresh cases

With 509 more novel coronavirus cases in the state in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count increased to 9,227, according to the state health department data. Along with that, the death toll also rose to 64 after three more fatalities were reported since yesterday, it added.

Currently, there are 6,984 active patients while 2,176 patients have recovered from the highly contagious disease. Out of these cured patients, 42 were treated successfully today.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 6,136 are males, 3,088 are females and three (3) are transgender patients, the data stated.

So far, 2,68,250 residents in the state have been tested for the virus while 2,79,467 samples have been tested.

There are currently 56 testing facilities in the state including 18 private ones and rest are owned by the government.

As many as 4,623 suspected individuals are kept in isolation ward till now.

Meanwhile, The total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 74,281 while the death toll has risen to 2,415, showed latest figures from Health Ministry. In past 24 hours, 3,525 fresh Covid-19 cases were detected while 122 deaths were registered due to coronavirus-related complications.

