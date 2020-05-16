Covid-19 crisis: 11,379 Maharashtra state buses carry 1.42 lakh migrant workers

Mumbai Date 16- The chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday evening said that at least 11,379 state transport (ST) buses, which are considered as the lifeline of Maharashtra, have carried about 1, 41,798 migrant workers in order to help them reach their state by taking them up to the border of Maharashtra.

Terming the ST buses as La Parhi (Red Fairy), Thackeray said, “So far, our ‘Red Fairy’ has helped migrant workers reach their homes by running to the borders of states like Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka."

The CM said some of these migrant workers have used the facility of labor railway service for their next journey.

“Migrant laborers and workers from other states are being transported to their state borders through the buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and the work is being done to bring the people of Maharashtra stranded in other states to the state," said Thackeray.

The CM said that so far more than 2 lakh workers have returned to Maharashtra from other states, using the services of the labor railway.

“So far, 2,45,060 migrant workers have been safely repatriated by 191 trains through the Shramik Railway Service, which was started to send stranded migrant workers to their states from Maharashtra. A sum of ₹54.75 crore has been made available for their tickets from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund for safe sending of foreign workers to their state.

However, the CM urged the migrant workers to stay where they are since arrangements are being made by the state government to send them safely to their concerned states.

Thackeray reiterated that now the system in Maharashtra is working at a fast pace, which has brought great relief to migrant workers and laborers from other states.

After the outbreak of covid-19 pandemic, Thackeray said at least 25 trains run daily from Maharashtra to carry stranded workers from other states.

Thackeray had demanded the Central Government to release special trains so that he could help migrant workers return to their states safely and not suffer any inconvenience.

The Central Government responded positively and now 25 trains are running daily from various cities of the state for migrant workers and laborers.

Workers from Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and Jammu are now returning home by train. It has a large number of migrant workers mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, said Thackeray.

India's COVID-19 count raced past 85,000 on Saturday. The total number of coronavirus patients in India increased to 85,940.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state by coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai reported nearly 15,000 coronavirus cases. The coronavirus cases in the state stood at 29,100 as on Saturday.

