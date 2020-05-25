Covid-19 Crisis: Migrant workers' issue turns into a political debate

MUMBAI: The movement of migrant labours between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh (UP) has acquired political overtones. Top leaders in both the states have started trading blames about the way the other has dealt with the plight of these workers.

The argument started after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said other states would require permission to hire workers from his state as some have treated them badly.

Sachin Sawant, general Secretary and spokesperson for Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, tweeted on Monday that migrant workers are human first and also citizens of this country. “Nobody needs to take permission for working anywhere in this country," said Sawant.

In his address to the state on Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the state never asked any migrant worker to leave for their hometowns, and it was their wish to head back home to their families at such a time.

In the next 10 days, at least 2,600 Shramik Trains will carry over 36 lakh migrant workers across various states, according to a statement by the Indian Railways on Sunday.

Commenting on Adityanath’s remarks, Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena said on Monday morning, “If such is the case, then any migrant entering Maharashtra too, would need to take the permissions from us, from the Maharashtra state, our police force. Adityanath needs to take cognizance of this."

“Also, the Maharashtra government needs to look into this matter seriously. In future, whenever migrants do enter our state, they will need to be registered and their personal details and identification proof will need to be submitted to the police station. Only if these requirements are met with diligently, they will be allowed to enter Maharashtra. A strict adherence to these needs to be followed by Maharashtra," said Raj Thackeray.

The political debate has started intensifying at a time when the country has 140,000 confirmed covid-19 cases and ranks tenth on the world highest number of infected patients.

Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra have crossed 50,000, with more than 30,000 cases reported in Mumbai alone.

Adityanath, on Sunday, said if any state wants UP’s manpower, they cannot take them away just like that. “Those states will have to do it with the consent and permission of the UP government. The way our migrant workers were ill-treated in those states, the UP government will take their insurance, social security in its hands now. The UP government will stand with them wherever they work, whether in UP, other states or other countries," Adityanath said at a webinar.

Adityanath, on Sunday, proposed to set up a migration commission that will work on skill mapping and employment of migrant workers apart from fixing their wages and coming up with social security schemes such insurance for them.

Maharashtra and Karnataka have hosted the largest number of migrant workers from other states including UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

Adityanath said his government has so far facilitated the ‘safe and honourable’ return of 2.3 million migrant workers and it would stay committed to bringing back all those who wanted to return.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, on Sunday said, so far 7.38 lakh migrant workers have left Mumbai for their native states and the state government has borne the expense of up to ₹85 crore to send them back.

“There is a standard operating procedure followed for migration of every worker to and from the state... Free movement of the country’s people is permitted otherwise it would be unfairly jeaopardising their livelihood and income goals. However, for the larger safety of the public and the state, police personnel are mandated to conduct security checks on any traveller suggesting suspicious activities," a person close to the Maharashtra home ministry told Mint.

Asia’s third largest economy has been hit hard by the nearly two-month lockdown of 1.3 billion people. Lakhs of people have lost their livelihoods and numerous sectors, including tourism, construction, services industry, retail, real estate and manufacturing, stare at a grim future.

Even as Maharashtra has helped lakhs of migrant labours travel to their native states by 527 trains, many companies and local business establishments in the state are awaiting the return of the workers so they can resume work at full capacity.

To address the shortage of labourers, the Maharashtra chief minister had said, after lakhs of migrant workers left the state in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, his government had prepared about 5.87 lakh workers for 19 different types of jobs to resume economic activities and provide livelihood to the people.

Thackeray on Sunday said ,“Total of 70,000 industries have been given green signal to resume and 50,000 have started their operations with 6 lakh people back to work."

While official data about contractual labour is not readily available, according to industry estimates labourers form around 30-40% of the state’s overall workforce, with migrant workers comprising 90% of them.

Migrant labourers are easier to employ, they are ready to work long hours and do not take as much leaves as local labourers do as their homes are in other cities.

“...rather than making the movement of migrant workers a political agenda, the procedures should be followed more from the safety point of view for the benefit of migrant workers as well as the people staying in the states," added the person close to Maharashtra home ministry.

On Monday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the central government has provided food, water and other facilities to over 78.66 lakh people who were walking on the roads to reach their hometowns/villages.

However, Deshmukh is miffed over the way the Centre is responding to the crisis. “Central government had said it would take care of 85% of travel expenses of migrant workers but it is yet to pay the money. Migrants had no money to travel. Our state government is bearing the cost of this travel expense in the absence of central help," he said.





