Covid-19 Crisis: Migrant workers' issue turns into a political debate

Adityanath, on Sunday, said if any state wants UP’s manpower, they cannot take them away just like that. “Those states will have to do it with the consent and permission of the UP government. The way our migrant workers were ill-treated in those states, the UP government will take their insurance, social security in its hands now. The UP government will stand with them wherever they work, whether in UP, other states or other countries," Adityanath said at a webinar.