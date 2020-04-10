Covid-19 crisis: Mumbai daal-chawal prices rise

MUMBAI: Prices of household staples -- daal-chawal, as lentils and rice are known across Indian households -- have started shooting up in Mumbai on higher public demand, costlier freight and lack of packaging and storing facilities at the city’s local kirana stores and popular grocery retailers, such as D-Mart and Reliance Fresh.

As fear of the current lockdown being extended beyond 14 April gets stronger, prices of foodgrains have moved up in last one week. Average prices of rice, wheat flour, pulses, lentils, grams and sugar have risen by 5%-10% in Mumbai even as the city’s Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) for food-grains tries to procure and supply enough to the city’s distributors.

After the lockdown was announced on 22 March, the APMC market had to shut down for a few days since there was no clarity on the definition, and supply, of essential items. When the APMC market resumed, customer crowds at APMC doubled to about 20,000 per day.

Anticipating a spur in consumer demand due to panic, and to ensure continuity in supply in the event of an extended lockdown, APMC doubled its order by calling in 2,500 truckloads of foodgrains over the span of one week.

“We have delivered 4-5 lakh bags or about 2 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains all over Mumbai over the past one week. Price rise happens at the retail level. There might be spike in prices at some level due to the shortage of trucks and increase in freight. Cargo comes from all over India. Before the covid-19 lockdown, the freight was Rs150 per quintal and trucks were coming from many parts of Maharashtra as well as outside the state. Now trucks are fewer and the freight charge has become Rs250 per quintal," said Nilesh Vira, director-foodgrains, APMC, Mumbai.

APMC is an agricultural marketing board established by the state government to ensure transparency in pricing system and transactions taking place in market area. APMCs ensure that farmers are safeguarded from potential exploitation by large retailers and ensure that the spread between the price at the farm level to the retail price remains within reasonable levels. The first sale of agriculture produce can occur only at the APMC market yards (mandis). APMCs ensure payment for agricultural produce sold by farmers on the same day; promote agricultural processing including activities for value addition in agricultural produce; and publicize data on arrivals and rates of agricultural produce brought into the market area for sale.

In Mumbai and Pune, APMC markets for vegetables and fruits have already shut down but the APMC for foodgrains has been kept open and there is no system of direct supply of foodgrains to the city’s retailers.

At least 200 trucks of foodgrains used to come to APMCs daily from different states, which used to be unloaded on alternate days. While going back, the same trucks used to carry goods from other factories to different states.

The nationwide lockdown has changed things completely.

“The problem is that they (trucks) don’t have anything to carry back, which leads to a reluctance by truck drivers to bring goods to Mumbai. About 80% trucks are now off-road. Also, due to the uncertainty over the duration of the lockdown, there is a higher public demand for retail food items. This is coupled with a scenario where there is a shortage of staff with retailers such as local kiranas and branded grocery stores, departmental stores etc; they lack packaging and storing facilities and due to the lockdown they cannot even start putting up such facilities. That’s why the price has spiked in several foodgrains," said Vira.

The likes of D-Mart, Reliance and Big Bazaar completely depend on APMC supply. They are unable to supply to the customers because they cannot pack and store the material. The packaging industry is shut down.

“Customers who used to go to these supermarkets earlier are now going to the local kirana shops. So the customer dependence on local kirana stores for food-grains has increased significantly. But kirana stores too have very limited capacity in terms of storing and packaging food grains for such radically larger crowds. These kind of ancillary problems are actually pushing the price up," added Vira.

There is no clarity yet how the state government is going to deal with the situation, especially because currently there is no policy in place to supply foodgrains in trucks from other states or districts to the city’s local market directly.

Keeping the APMC market open increases the market workers’ exposure risk but supplying all trucks of foodgrains directly to the local retail market (without conducting the regular official checks by APMC) increases the risk of spreading the epidemic randomly to the common public and retailers.

“Government of Maharashtra is encouraging us that we should procure and have enough foodgrains in our godowns and ensure that in case of extended lockdown or crisis we should be able to keep the supply constant and un-disrupted. The government is insisting us to do that because there seems to be a possibility of a longer shutdown," said Vira. He feels the main issue is that on one hand, the government is saying supply of essential items should be intact, and on the other hand, it is saying social-distancing is only way to control the pandemic.

The Mumbai APMC has now divided the loading and unloading day to maintain social distancing. “Whenever there is a loading day, we disincentivize some customer groups so that they don’t come. And when there is an unloading day, then we tell the brokers and local transporters not to come. The crowd has reduced by at least 6,000 people directly by this action," said Vira.

The APMC market has urged the state government authorities (who are supposed to keep a track of the movement of essential food items) to start interacting directly with the APMC market directors and not just the nodal authority.