COVID-19: Daily night curfew to be imposed in Ahmedabad from tomorrow

To prevent the coronavirus spread in the city, officials declared night curfew at Ahmedabad. Starting from 20 November, there will be daily curfew in the city from 9 pm to 6 am. The curfew will continue until the COVID-19 situation in the Gujarat improves, the authorities said.

Gujarat reported 1,281 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 1,91,642. The deadly virus killed 3,823 people in the city so far. The government plans to increase the number of daily testing to detect new cases.

"Coronavirus vaccine will be available in the next few months and it is estimated that 400-500 million doses will be made available for 25-30 crore people by July-August," said Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday.









