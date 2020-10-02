COVID-19: Death toll crosses 9,000-mark in Karnataka, 8,793 new cases in a day

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Karnataka breached the 9,000 mark on Friday, as the state reported 8,793 new cases of coronavirus and 125 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 6,20,630, the health department said.

The day also saw 7,094 patients getting discharged after recovery.

A total of 50,89,730 samples have been tested so far, out of which 92,059 were tested today alone, and 44,046 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Out of 8,793 fresh cases reported on Friday, 4,259 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of October 2 evening, cumulatively 6,20,630 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,119 deaths and 4,99,506 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 1,11,986 active cases, 1,11,159 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 827 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 47 out of total 125 deaths reported on Friday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (18), Dakshina Kannada (12), Tumakuru (8), Belagavi (7), Dharwad and Hassan (6); Koppal and Shivamogga (3), Bagalkote, Ballari, Bidar, Haveri and Mandya (2), and Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Kalaburgai, Udupi and Vijayapura (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 4,259, Tumakuru 405, Dakshina Kannada 322, Hassan 315, Shivamogga 307, Bengaluru Rural 298, Ballari 262, Mandya 257, Davangere 225, Udupi 212, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2,41,775 infections, followed by Mysuru 34,777 and Ballari 32,277.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 1,87,361 discharges, followed by Ballari 28,968 and Mysuru 27,606.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

