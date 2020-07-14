COVID-19 death toll in Bengal rises to 980; 1,390 fresh cases reported

COVID-19 death toll in Bengal rises to 980; 1,390 fresh cases reported1 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 10:26 PM IST
COVID-19 death toll in Bengal rises to 980 with 24 new fatalities, 1,390 fresh cases reported taking tally to 32,838
WEST BENGAL : The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 980 on Tuesday with 24 more fatalities, as per the bulletin issued by the state health department.
The state registered 1,390 fresh cases in different districts, taking the tally to 32,838.
There are 11,927 active cases at present, the bulletin said.
Since Monday, 718 people in the state have recovered from the disease.
The laboratories in the state have tested 11,102 samples in the last 24 hours.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
