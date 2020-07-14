Home >News >India >COVID-19 death toll in Bengal rises to 980; 1,390 fresh cases reported
Migrants from West Bengal (PTI)
Migrants from West Bengal (PTI)

COVID-19 death toll in Bengal rises to 980; 1,390 fresh cases reported

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 10:26 PM IST PTI

COVID-19 death toll in Bengal rises to 980 with 24 new fatalities, 1,390 fresh cases reported taking tally to 32,838

WEST BENGAL : The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 980 on Tuesday with 24 more fatalities, as per the bulletin issued by the state health department.

The state registered 1,390 fresh cases in different districts, taking the tally to 32,838.

There are 11,927 active cases at present, the bulletin said.

Since Monday, 718 people in the state have recovered from the disease.

The laboratories in the state have tested 11,102 samples in the last 24 hours.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
In an earlier order, the state government had said the containment zones and buffer zones around them will be clubbed together (PTI)

West Bengal extends total lockdown in Covid-19 containment zones till 19 July

2 min read . 09:14 PM IST
Members of traffic police fold their hands as they request the commuter to wear masks. (REUTERS)

Andhra Pradesh tops in Covid-19 testing per million: State health department

1 min read . 13 May 2020
Work is on in the US to develop another rapid antigen test for covid-19 with the idea of making it as easy to use as a home pregnancy test.

Mint Lite | Bengaluru lockdown, oil prices, UN hunger report & other news

5 min read . 10:14 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout