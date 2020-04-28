The total number of COVID-19 cases in India inched towards the grim milestone of 30,000 mark. The states registered 1,543 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The death toll from the virus surged to 62, the highest reported so far in a single day. Maharashtra recorded 27 deaths followed by Rajasthan (13), Gujarat (11), Madhya Pradesh (7), Kerala (3), Tamil Nadu (2) and Uttar Pradesh (2). At least 934 people succumbed to death since the outbreak.

Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to report the highest number of coronavirus cases. On Monday, 522 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, taking the total count in the state to 8,590. Mumbai, the financial capital of India, alone reported over 5,000 cases. The number of deaths related to coronavirus infection climbed to 369 in Maharashtra. Considering the rapid increase in fresh cases, the Maharashtra government mulls to extend the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune till May 18.

With 247 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, the total count in Gujarat has increased to 3,548. The state also saw 162 deaths, the second highest after Maharashtra.

Delhi, where 190 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, became the third Indian state to cross 3,000 cases. The fatalities in the state stood at 54.

Bihar witnessed the highest rise in single-day cases as 68 people confirmed positive with coronavirus infection on Monday.

COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are also on the rise. Nearly 50 cases were reported on Monday. Coronavirus infected nearly 700 people in the state.

On the positive side, 6,869 people — over 23% of the total COVID-19 cases —were recovered from the disease. Kerala showed one of highest recovery rates in India.

Out of 481 COVID-19 patients, 355 people were discharged from the hospital.

India is currently under nationwide lockdown till May 3 to mitigate the virus. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met all the state chief ministers to discuss the road ahead. Meghalaya, Odisha, Goa want the lockdown to be extended after May 3 to curb the virus spread. India is focusing on a two-pronged strategy — saving lives of the citizens and restarting economic activities which were halted due to COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi told all the chief ministers.

