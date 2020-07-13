Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal reaches 956; 1,435 fresh cases reported
Migrants from West Bengal

COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal reaches 956; 1,435 fresh cases reported

1 min read . 10:28 PM IST PTI

  • State tally stands at 31,448 whereas active cases hover around 11,279
  • There have been 24 deaths in the state in last 24 hours, while 632 people have recovered so far

KOLKATA : Twenty-four more people died due to COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such fatalities in the state to 956, the Health Department said on Monday.

According to the department, 1,435 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from different districts of the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 31,448.

The number of active cases currently stands at 11,279.

Since Sunday, 10,359 samples were tested for the virus, while 632 people were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

