Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 283; total cases reach 6,876

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2020, 08:20 PM IST PTI

  • Of the latest fatalities, five were in Kolkata, three in neighbouring Howrah and two were from the North 24 Parganas district
  • West Bengal govt issues order reducing night curfew during lockdown to eight hours, from 9 pm to 5 am, with effect from 4 June

Kolkata: West Bengal reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking their number to 283 as 368 new cases of the infection pushed the tally to 6,876, a state health bulletin said here.

Of the latest fatalities, five were in Kolkata, three in neighbouring Howrah and two were from the North 24 Parganas district, it said.

Besides the 283 people who died of COVID-19 in the state, there were 72 patients who lost their lives due to co-morbid conditions in which the coronavirus infection was "incidental", it maintained.

At least 9,606 samples were tested since Wednesday evening, taking the total number of such examinations conducted in the state to 2,41,831, the bulletin added.

A total of 188 more patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state after recovering from the disease.

The total number of people cured of COVID-19 so far is 2,768, the bulletin said.

West Bengal government on Thursday issued order reducing night curfew during lockdown to eight hours, from 9 pm to 5 am, with effect from 4 June. Earlier, night curfew was for 12 hours, from 7 pm to 7 am.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

