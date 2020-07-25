Covid-19 death toll mounts to 1,332 in Bengal with record 42 more fatalities

Covid-19 death toll mounts to 1,332 in Bengal with record 42 more fatalities1 min read . 09:35 PM IST
The state registered 2,404 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike, raising the tally to 56,377, it said in a bulletin.
West Bengal reported a record 42 COVID-19 fatalities in a day, which pushed the death toll in the state to 1,332, the health department said on Saturday.
West Bengal now has 19,391 active cases.
Since Friday, at least 2,125 patients have been released from different hospitals following their recovery from the disease, the bulletin said.
A total of 15,628 samples were tested during the same period, it added.
