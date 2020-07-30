Home >News >India >COVID-19 death toll mounts to 1,536 in West Bengal with 46 more fatalities

KOLKATA : West Bengal reported 46 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, the highest number of single-day deaths so far, pushing the toll to 1,536, the health department said.

The state's caseload shot up to 67,692 with a record 2,434 fresh cases, it said in a bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 19,900.

Since Wednesday, 2,140 patients recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate to 68.33 per cent, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

