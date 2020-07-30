Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19 death toll mounts to 1,536 in West Bengal with 46 more fatalities
Health worker wearing PPE kit collects nasal samples from police personnel for the COVID-19 test, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 1,536 in West Bengal with 46 more fatalities

1 min read . 09:53 PM IST PTI

  • Total tally of West Bengal now stands at 67,692 with 19,900 active cases so far
  • There were 2,434 fresh cases that were reported in previous one day in the state

KOLKATA : West Bengal reported 46 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, the highest number of single-day deaths so far, pushing the toll to 1,536, the health department said.

The state's caseload shot up to 67,692 with a record 2,434 fresh cases, it said in a bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 19,900.

Since Wednesday, 2,140 patients recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate to 68.33 per cent, the bulletin said.

