India's Covid case fatality rate is continuously declining: Govt

States that have conducted population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population for Covid-19 have managed to keep the Case Fatality Rate below 1%, the government said on Monday.

While India’s national Case Fatality Rate for Covid-19 has touched 1.5%, at least 14 states have the fatality rate below 1%.

“Many States have conducted the population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities," said the Union Health Ministry in a statement. “This, with the help of technological solutions like Mobile Apps, has ensured keeping the high-risk population under continuous observation, thus aiding early identification, timely clinical treatment and reducing fatalities," the union health ministry said in a statement.

At least 480 deaths were reported in last 24 hours in the country taking the total toll to 1,19,603. With 45,148 new confirmed Covid-19 cases the total tally crossed 79,11,104 on Monday.

“India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. The Case Fatality rate is lowest since 22nd March and is continuously declining," the union health ministry said adding that the number of new confirmed cases is the lowest since 22nd July when 37,000 new cases were added.

The union health ministry said that 82% of new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala and Maharashtra contribute maximum to the new confirmed cases with more than 6,000 cases each followed by Karnataka, Delhi and West Bengal with more than 4,000 cases, it said. And of the 480 case fatalities, nearly 80% are concentrated in ten States/UTs. More than 23% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (112 deaths), the government said.

With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care protocol across government and private hospitals, the number of new deaths has significantly dipped, said the government.

At least 59,105 new recoveries were also added in last 24 hour. With this, the total number of recoveries have crossed 71 Lakh (71,37,228). “Higher number of single day recoveries is also reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is at present 90.23%,"’the government said in a statement.

India currently has a trend of steadily decreasing active cases. Presently the active cases comprise around 8.26% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 6,53,717. “This is the lowest since 13th August when the active cases were 6,53,622," the government said adding that 78% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs .

Karnataka has contributed the maximum to the single day recoveries with more than 10,000 cases followed by Kerala with more than 7,000 cases. Currently there are 2218 Dedicated COVID Hospitals in India.

