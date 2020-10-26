India's Covid case fatality rate is continuously declining: Govt

The union health ministry said that 82% of new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala and Maharashtra contribute maximum to the new confirmed cases with more than 6,000 cases each followed by Karnataka, Delhi and West Bengal with more than 4,000 cases, it said. And of the 480 case fatalities, nearly 80% are concentrated in ten States/UTs. More than 23% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (112 deaths), the government said.