Covid-19: Deaths in Maharashtra rise to 5456 after state reports reconciled data

MUMBAI : As many as 862 deaths of patients of coronavirus in Mumbai and 466 old deaths from the rest of the state (total 1328 deaths) had not been reported by the state, a data reconciliation exercise by the Maharashtra government has shown.

These reconciled death figures come in the wake of a row over unreported deaths which were accounted under comorbidity instead of the coronavirus.

With this, the state's covid-19 death toll has gone up from 4,128 to 5,456.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said the CM had mandated exhaustive data reconciliation last week.

On 13 June the state had asked all district collectors and divisional commissioners to check with all local labs and hospitals under their jurisdiction to get the updated information. Accordingly, the adjusted information is being made public on the web portal.

In a press statement today, the state public health department said, "All information about covid-19 deaths has always been provided through daily press notes right from the beginning in a transparent way. While confirming covid-19 deaths in the state, the guidelines issued by apex institutional bodies such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are meticulously followed."

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 2701 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive patients is now 1,13,445.

Active cases however, are at 50044 and total patients discharged so far are 57851.

The state capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally is at 60228 with total deaths at 3167.

The state registered 81 deaths today.

Recovery rate in the state is 50.99% while mortality rate is at 4.8%.

Currently, 5,86,686 people are in home quarantine. There are 80,502 beds available in 1543 quarantine institutions and 27,242 people are in institutional quarantine currently.

