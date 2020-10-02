Covid-19 deaths soar to 1 lakh in India

NEW DELHI : India breached the grim milestone of 1 lakh deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday. With over 1,121 deaths registered in the past 24 hours, the toll touched 100194 .

82% of new deaths are reported from 10 States and UTs, according to the union health ministry. 40% of deaths reported are from Maharashtra followed by Karnataka, the government said.

The union health ministry has maintained that India still has one of the lowest cases (4453) as well as deaths (70) per million in the world. India currently stands at third spot in terms of covid-19 deaths after USA and Brazil.

At the same time, the number of covid-19 cases neared 64 lakhs. A total of 84222 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Around 76% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states. Maharashtra contributed more than 18,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 8,000, the government said.

Public health experts have said that increasing deaths is concerning for the country and much more needs to be done to avert more fatalities.

“Over one lakh deaths is a matter of concern, however taking the total tests carried out and test positives, the case fatality is remained low in second highest populated country in the world," said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

“We could have avoided many deaths by effective case management and timely referral. India still need improvement in quality and accessibility of health services," he said.

Mumbai has been the worst hit state in India follower by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. “In some ways we are still early in the pandemic and unless we take strong measures as individuals and as a collective this will be the first lakh of many more lakh Indians to perish due to covid-19 said," said Dr Swapneil Parikh, a Mumbai based clinical researcher said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via