Covid-19: Debate over herd immunity continues as India undergoes 'Unlock 2.0'

New Delhi: While the overall tally of covid-19 cases in the country touched 11,27, 281 and toll reached 27,628 on Monday, debate over herd immunity in the Indian population continued.

India is already in Unlock 2.0 phase wherein the government is yet to take a decision on opening of schools, colleges and other facilities, community medicine experts felt that India is likely to develop herd immunity only if the SARS CoV-2 doesn’t mutate. The herd immunity will be developed either by vaccines, whenever available, or by infection, which is spreading fast in current situation without mutation.

“The government should open colleges first as the young adult population would be very safe because of good immunity. Moreover, there are six strains of the virus circulating in the world. If these strains don’t mutate, there is a chance of herd immunity in the population," said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital. “The evidence suggests that we develop antibodies very fast to this virus and majority of people will recover," he said.

As the Case Fatality Rate in the country continues to register a steady downfall dropping to 2.46% on Monday, more than 7 lakh persons have been cured of covid-19 and discharged till now. This has further expanded the difference between those who are active covid-19 patients and the recovered persons (7,00,086) by 3,09,627.

As many as 22,664 covid-19 patients have recovered from covid-19 in the last 24 hours. While the recovery rate as of now is at 62.62%, medical attention is being provided to all the 3,90,459 active cases, in hospitals and home isolation, according to the union health ministry.

While research and testing are in full swing, scientists all over the world have also talked about the notions that might help the public become immune to the virus such as herd immunity. A form of indirect protection from infectious diseases like covid-19, the phenomenon of ‘herd immunity’ ensures that a large percentage of the population becomes immune to the infection, either through vaccination or previous infections.

The idea behind achieving herd immunity, however simple it may sound, is actually quite complex in terms of achievements, experts said. “There are two basic way of achieving herd immunity- by developing a vaccine, and by exposure to infection. Since there is no possible way of knowing by when we can find a vaccine and how effective it will be, the only other possibility is through infection," said Dr Sanjay K. Rai, Professor, Centre of Community Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.

“If schools and colleges go back to functioning in full swing, keeping in mind distancing and sanitisation norms, there is a possibility that sooner or later, everyone will get exposed. Children have fresh immunity, and they can be major contributors to us achieving herd immunity. The process is quite complex, though- careful interpretation and increase in testing are vital for it to be successful," he said.

Government’s focus has been to reduce covid-19 mortality. The AIIMS New Delhi started a video-consultation program with ICU doctors across the country called e-ICU on 8th July, 2020. The “e-ICU’ video consultation program in the coming weeks would cover ICU doctors from smaller healthcare facilities (i.e. those having 500 beds or more) across the country. The programme aims at holding case-management discussions among doctors who are at the frontline in treating covid-19 patients in hospitals and COVID facilities around the country.

Four sessions have been held till date covering 43 institutions {Mumbai (10), Goa (3), Delhi (3), Gujarat (3), Telangana (2), Assam (5), Karnataka (1), Bihar (1), Andhra Pradesh (1), Kerala (1), Tamil Nadu (13).

Each of these sessions conducted through video conference span over 1.5-2 hours. The discussions have covered the entire range of issues related to management of covid-19 patients. Some of the important issues that have been stressed upon are the need for rational use of ‘Investigational Therapies’ like remdesevir, convalescent plasma and tocilizumab. The treating teams have discussed the current indications and possible harm due to their indiscriminate use and the need to limit prescriptions based on social-media pressure. “We have effectively handled many diseases in the country. We have eradicated Poliomyelitis and Smallpox, addressed the challenge of AIDS, Nipah virus, Swine Flu and Zika. We have been able to prevent Ebola from entering the country. I am confident that with the collective efforts of all, we shall be able to meet this challenge too," said Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated