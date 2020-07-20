Covid-19: Debate over herd immunity continues as India undergoes 'Unlock 2.0'

Each of these sessions conducted through video conference span over 1.5-2 hours. The discussions have covered the entire range of issues related to management of covid-19 patients. Some of the important issues that have been stressed upon are the need for rational use of ‘Investigational Therapies’ like remdesevir, convalescent plasma and tocilizumab. The treating teams have discussed the current indications and possible harm due to their indiscriminate use and the need to limit prescriptions based on social-media pressure. “We have effectively handled many diseases in the country. We have eradicated Poliomyelitis and Smallpox, addressed the challenge of AIDS, Nipah virus, Swine Flu and Zika. We have been able to prevent Ebola from entering the country. I am confident that with the collective efforts of all, we shall be able to meet this challenge too," said Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.