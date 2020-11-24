Covid-19: Delhi contributes most cases as India's tally nears 9.2 mn

The total tally of covid-19 cases on Tuesday ballooned to 91,93,982 and toll summed up to 1,35,270. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours was 37,975. At least 77.04% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Delhi continues to report the highest daily new cases at 4,454. Delhi is followed by Maharashtra with 4,153 new cases. At least 480 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for 73.54% of new deaths. Delhi saw the maximum casualties (121). West Bengal and Maharashtra follow with 47 and 30 daily deaths, respectively, the union health ministry said in a statement. India’s total cumulative tests has crossed 13.3 crore (13,36,82,275). The cumulative national Positivity Rate stands at 6.87% as on Tuesday with daily positivity rate at 3.45%. Country’s tests per million (TPM) has increased to 96,871 tests.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the covid-19 situation in Delhi and urged for ICU beds in central hospitals to be reserved for the state. The national capital is facing a third wave of the virus which has led to its highest daily case load and death rate since the beginning of the spread.

Addressing the PM, Kejriwal said that there are sufficient number of non-ICU covid-19 beds available in Delhi, but there is a shortage of ICU beds. He appealed to the PM to reserve 1000 ICU beds in the central government hospitals located in the city for people of Delhi. Kejriwal said that the third wave of covid-19 in Delhi was at its peak on 10th November, with 8600 positive cases, but now the positivity rate is constantly declining. He added that pollution from stubble burning in the neighbouring states has been a significant contributor in making the third wave of corona more dangerous and wanted the chief ministers of the neighbouring states of Delhi to work as a team to eliminate stubble burning under the leadership of the PM.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - is involved in the trial of covid-19 vaccines’ executions. “India is also hosting clinical trials for all the major vaccine contenders. About 30 vaccines are in different stages of development in India. Two of them are in the most advanced stage of development - COVAXIN developed through ICMR-Bharat Biotech collaboration and COVISHIELD from the Serum Institute of India," Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said.

“The Institute, world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is conducting trials for the vaccine developed by Oxford University. Both are in Phase-III clinical trial stage. One of our pharma giants, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, will distribute the Russian vaccine in India after conducting final-stage human trials and receiving regulatory approval," he said.

In response to covid-19, the health minister said that India has put to use its significant scientific calibre. From the development of indigenous vaccines, novel point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic formulations based on traditional knowledge, to establishing research resources, Indian R&D entities both public and private, have been working relentlessly to develop effective interventions for combating the pandemic. “With the help of Government support, more than 100 start-ups have provided innovative products & solutions to tackle covid-19," he said.

