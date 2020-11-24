Covid-19: Delhi contributes most cases as India's tally nears 9.2 mn

Addressing the PM, Kejriwal said that there are sufficient number of non-ICU covid-19 beds available in Delhi, but there is a shortage of ICU beds. He appealed to the PM to reserve 1000 ICU beds in the central government hospitals located in the city for people of Delhi. Kejriwal said that the third wave of covid-19 in Delhi was at its peak on 10th November, with 8600 positive cases, but now the positivity rate is constantly declining. He added that pollution from stubble burning in the neighbouring states has been a significant contributor in making the third wave of corona more dangerous and wanted the chief ministers of the neighbouring states of Delhi to work as a team to eliminate stubble burning under the leadership of the PM.