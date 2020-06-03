Home >News >India >Covid-19: Delhi forms 5-member committee to look into healthcare infrastructure
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Covid-19: Delhi forms 5-member committee to look into healthcare infrastructure

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2020, 02:09 PM IST Pretika Khanna

  • Delhi has one of the highest number of covid-19 cases in the country at over 22,000, of which 12,573 are active. The city has seen 556 die of the disease

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday formed a five-member committee to look into the national capital's healthcare infrastructure and facilities. The move comes after the government received flak following reports of people being denied treatment in covid-19 hospitals.

Delhi has one of the highest number of covid-19 cases in the country at over 22,000, of which 12,573 are active. The city has seen 556 die of the disease.

The committee will be chaired by Mahesh Verma, vice-chancellor of IP University, and comprises Dr Sunil Kumar, medical director Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Dr Arun Gupta, president, Delhi Medical Council, Dr RK Gupta, former president of DMA, and Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director at Max chain of hospitals.

“The above said committee will guide the government of Delhi on the following points: a) Overall preparedness of hospitals in Delhi b) Health infrastructure augmentation in Delhi c) Any other area where strengthening of infrastructure of health facilities is required for the better management of covid-19 in Delhi," a government release said.

The committee has to submit its report by 6 June.

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Monday announced that borders across the national capital will be sealed for a week even as it invited suggestions on when they should be opened and if free treatment should be extended to people from across the country at hospitals owned by it. The suggestions can be sent by Friday.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The court further observed that mechanism and tools also ought to be made available so that employers and contractors do not find the same burdensome and that they can submit the data without glitches. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

HC seeks affidavits from Centre, Delhi govt on data relating to migrant workers

2 min read . 12:15 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Delhi borders to be sealed for a week, other restrictions to be eased

1 min read . 01 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout