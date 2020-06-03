Covid-19: Delhi forms 5-member committee to look into healthcare infrastructure

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday formed a five-member committee to look into the national capital's healthcare infrastructure and facilities. The move comes after the government received flak following reports of people being denied treatment in covid-19 hospitals.

Delhi has one of the highest number of covid-19 cases in the country at over 22,000, of which 12,573 are active. The city has seen 556 die of the disease.

The committee will be chaired by Mahesh Verma, vice-chancellor of IP University, and comprises Dr Sunil Kumar, medical director Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Dr Arun Gupta, president, Delhi Medical Council, Dr RK Gupta, former president of DMA, and Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director at Max chain of hospitals.

“The above said committee will guide the government of Delhi on the following points: a) Overall preparedness of hospitals in Delhi b) Health infrastructure augmentation in Delhi c) Any other area where strengthening of infrastructure of health facilities is required for the better management of covid-19 in Delhi," a government release said.

The committee has to submit its report by 6 June.

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Monday announced that borders across the national capital will be sealed for a week even as it invited suggestions on when they should be opened and if free treatment should be extended to people from across the country at hospitals owned by it. The suggestions can be sent by Friday.

