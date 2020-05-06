Home > News > India > Covid-19: Delhi govt orders release of 4,000 quarantined Tablighi members
Foreign nationals from Indonesia, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz Nizamuddin in mid-March, taken to jail after being produced at ACJM court (PTI)
Updated: 06 May 2020, 06:25 PM IST PTI

  • Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain issued an order which also states that Tablighi members who are named and needed in investigation in Markaz incident will be sent to Delhi Police custody
  • Around 900 belong to Delhi while rest are from other states

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered release of 4,000 Tablighi members who have completed their required quarantine period in centres in the national capital, sources said.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain issued an order which also states that Tablighi members who are named and needed in investigation in Markaz incident will be sent to Delhi Police custody.

"All others need to be sent back to their home states. For this, Delhi government's home department has been asked to get in touch with resident commissioners of the states," they said.

According to the government, Delhi has currently around 4,000 Tablighi members in quarantine centres in the national capital.

"Around 900 belong to Delhi while rest are from other states. A majority of them hail from Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

"Delhi government is already in touch with other state governments to make transport arrangement for their return," they said.

Thousands of Tablighi Jamaat members had been taken out of its Markaz (centre) in Nizamuddin where they had gathered for a religious congregation. The area became a major hotspot after a number of members tested positive for coronavirus.

The members also received flak after there were complaints of misbehaviour by some of them with health workers.

There were allegations that Muslims were targeted and blamed for the spread of the pandemic by some after a number of coronavirus cases were found linked to the Tablighi event.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

