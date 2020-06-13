Covid-19: Delhi HC directs Centre, AAP govt to arrange more beds, ventilators

The Delhi high court has directed the Centre and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to arrange for more beds and ventilators for covid-19 patients in the national capital.

"Considering the gravity of the situation, we hereby direct the respondents to increase the number of the beds for covid patients and also try to increase the number of ventilators so that all covid patients in need can get these facilities," the court said in its order made available on Saturday.

The order comes after the Delhi government informed the court that as of 9 June it had 9,179 hospital beds of which 4,914 beds were occupied. Of the 569 ventilators available, 315 were being used, it had said.

Delhi has among the highest number of covid-19 patients at 36,824, of which 13,398 have recovered. The disease has claimed 1,214 lives so far.

The court added that it expects all hospitals in the national capital to accurately upload real-time data on bed availability and use to help patients plan where to go for treatment.

The order came while disposing a joint plea moved by several lawyers, through advocate Mridul Chakravarty, seeking proper implementation of containment guidelines, especially in Defence Colony area of the city and to ensure availability of adequate number of beds for Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi.

