Covid-19: Delhi health minister on oxygen support after condition worsens

NEW DELHI : Hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's health has worsened after he was diagnosed with pneumonia. He is now being shifted to an ICU as his condition has deteriorated.

The 55-year-old minister has been shifted to ICU ward of another Covid-19 hospital from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, where he was admitted earlier this week. He was put on full-time on oxygen support after his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) dipped.

"We have put him fully on oxygen support as his Spo2 level had fallen to 89 at one point, normal level is about 95. Also, he has been diagnosed with pneumonia, so we are shifting him to an ICU at the hospital," a senior official of the hospital told PTI.

"We are also exploring if he can be shifted to a bigger, private facility, just in case his condition doesn't improve," he said.

Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

Jain was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday.

On Sunday, he was present at a meeting between the Union Home Ministry and Delhi government. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, L-G Anil Baijal, and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Earlier on Friday, another Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine in her house.

