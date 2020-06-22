After plasma therapy yesterday, Delhi health minister Satyender Jain's condition has improved further and now he has been shifted to General Ward from ICU unit of a private Covid-19 hospital, said officials in the Delhi Health inistry.

Along with that, his oxygen support has also been removed following improvement.

The 55-year-old health minister of Delhi was on Saturday administered plasma therapy following which, his condition got stable.

"The health condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has improved after being administered plasma therapy. His fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved. Doctors say that he can be shifted to the general ward by tomorrow," the Office of Delhi Health Minister said on Saturday.

Jain, who was in charge of the Health Department of Delhi government and tested positive for Covid-19 a week back.

On last Friday, Jain's condition deteriorated and he was put on oxygen support. He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased.

Jain was admitted to a hospital in northeast Delhi on 15 June after he complained of breathlessness and high fever. He tested positive for Covid-19 on 17 June.

