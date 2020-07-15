Covid-19: Delhi in a better situation, as compared to June, says Arvind Kejriwal

With number of fresh cases reducing over the last week in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that team work between the central government, state government, NGOs and religious organisations helped in reducing the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

"If the Delhi Government had decided to battle COVID19 alone, we would have failed. That is why we went to everyone including central government, NGOs & religious organisations. I thank all parties including BJP and Congress," Arvind Kejriwal said.

This comes as Delhi, in June, was predicted to have 2.25 lakh cases by 15 July. As of 14 July, Delhi has approximately 1.15 lakh cases, of which 18664 cases are active. "Delhi in a better situation, as compared to June, but it does not mean we have won the war against COVID-19," Kejriwal said.

"As per estimates, 2.25 lakh cases were predicted by 15 July in Delhi but after united efforts, the cases today are half of the prediction. Today we have 1.15 lakh cases."

Kejriwal further said that on June 1, there were 4,100 beds in Delhi, today there are 15,500 beds. Today there are 2,100 ICU beds, of which 1,100 are vacant. He further added because of this, today people have the confidence that in case they need to be hospitalised, there will be no shortages.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh coronavirus cases in India rose a record 29,429 today, pushing its overall tally to 936181. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-hit states.

