Covid-19: Delhi, Kerala West Bengal and Manipur showing an increasing trend

Government’s recent decision to relax the cap on gatherings and congregations may trigger a surge in number of covid-19 cases in parallel to settling winters, public health experts have indicated. With an ongoing festival season in North India, the wedding season has also arrived in various parts of the country which may compromise the covid-19 prevention measures.

Delhi, Kerala West Bengal and Manipur have already been showing an increasing trend in the number of active covid-19 cases when compared to the month of October, the union health ministry said on Tuesday warning that if public does not follow the covid-19 appropriate behaviour, the cases may further rise due to winters.

As Kerala started seeing a surge in cases after Onam, West Bengal after Durga Puja and Delhi is seeing a rise in cases due to upcoming festivals such as Diwali and expected weddings. The total number of covid-19 cases reached 83,32,218 and the toll summed up to 1,24,287 on Wednesday. Over 76% of the new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala and Delhi have contributed the maximum to the new cases with more than 6,000 cases each. Maharashtra follows with more than 4,000 new cases.

"Removing restrictions on large congregations of people just before winter will cause incalculable suffering over the next several months. If people gather in large groups it will result in super spreading events and covid-19 clusters all around the country. The virus needs us to spread, and these actions will facilitate its spread,"’said De Swapneil Parikh, an internist and clinical researcher based in Mumbai, co-author of The Coronavirus: What you need to know about The global Pandemic.

“We should send out a clear message that people should avoid large groups, especially gathering together in enclosed poorly ventilated spaces. Avoid crowded places, close contact with others, closed spaces and prolonged time with others," he said.

The ministry of home affairs from October 16, has withdrew the cap of 100 people for social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations. Entertainment parks, schools, cinemas, multiplexes, and business to business (B2B) exhibitions were also be allowed to open.

Around 514 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.Of these, nearly 80% are concentrated in ten States/UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum single day deaths (120 deaths). India’s Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.49%.

India's active caseload stands at 5,33,787 today. Presently the active covid-19 cases comprise around 6.42% of the total positive cases of the country. About 16 States & UTs have cases per million lower than the national average. Also, 21 States and UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average.

The cumulative tests are nearly 11.3 crore (11,29,98,959) today. 12,09,609 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. At least 25 States/UTs have better tests per million than the national average.

Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare held a meeting through video conferencing to review covid-19 preparedness and measures for ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour with Dr. K. Sudhakar, Health and Medical Education Minister, Karnataka and other senior officials of the State Government.

“In the coming festival and winter season,the virus poses potential threats. It becomes very important to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour to cut the transmission of virus. Whenever there is a laxity in following basic precautionary measures, the country has suffered," said Harsh Vardhan.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via