Covid-19: Delhi, Kerala West Bengal and Manipur showing an increasing trend

As Kerala started seeing a surge in cases after Onam, West Bengal after Durga Puja and Delhi is seeing a rise in cases due to upcoming festivals such as Diwali and expected weddings. The total number of covid-19 cases reached 83,32,218 and the toll summed up to 1,24,287 on Wednesday. Over 76% of the new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala and Delhi have contributed the maximum to the new cases with more than 6,000 cases each. Maharashtra follows with more than 4,000 new cases.