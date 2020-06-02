NEW DELHI: Faced with criticism over shortage of beds and adequate facilities in hospitals, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on Tuesday launched a mobile app that gives a live status on the number of hospital beds, ventilators and ICU beds available in the city. The app also has an option to address grievances of patients who are refused a bed in hospitals despite availability.

There have been reports across social media of a large number of patients being denied services in covid-19 dedicated hospitals in the country. Delhi has over 20,000 positive covid-19 cases, making it one of the worst affected states in the country.

“The cases of corona are growing but we have made provisions for patients to get appropriate treatment. We have been getting phones that patients are not getting beds, there is a gap in the information. There are 4100 beds empty today. To fill the gap, this app is being launched," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.

As on Tuesday, there are 2819 beds and 92 ventilators which are occupied. The app has information for 66 private and government hospitals.

According to official data, approximately 4000 beds in Delhi hospitals are vacant currently. The mobile app will show availability of hospitals beds and ventilators in each hospital. Those without smart phones can also access the data through a mobile helpline - 1031. According to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the app will help reduce confusion and a patient who has been tested positive can directly go to a hospital which has a bed vacant.

“Information on the app will be updated twice a day. We have made arrangements in case the hospital refuses treatment. You call 1031 where a call will be made to the special health secretary who will make sure you get a bed. Those with mild symptoms don’t need to be in hospitals. Approximately 7000 patients are recovering at home. There is a team which is in touch with them," Kejriwal added.

Currently, of the 11,565 active patients, 6,238 patients are recovering at home. While 2,748 patients are admitted in hospitals, 219 patients are in the ICU and 42 are on ventilators. There are a total of approximately 20,000 cases of covid-19 in Delhi.

The government has set a target of increasing the total number of hospital beds to 9500 by 5 June. Hotels near hospitals have also been roped in to cope with the growing number of cases.

