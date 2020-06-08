Delhi Lt governor Anil Baijal overruled Arvind Kejriwal -led government order stating that only Delhi residents will be admitted to state government hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

Baijal is the Chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Baijal directed authorities to ensure that medical treatment is not denied to any patient on the grounds of not being a resident of Delhi.

Moreover, Baijal directed authorities and departments concerned of NCT of Delhi to ensure that ICMR strategy for COVID-19 testing in India issued on 18 May is strictly observed without any deviation.

He also overruled city government order for Covid-19 test only for symptomatic patients and said asymptomatic should be examined.

Earlier, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference had said that Delhi government and private hospitals will be made available to residents of Delhi only.

However, central government hospitals and specialty hospitals in Delhi will be made available for treatment of patients from everywhere.

Delhi CM Kejriwal also announced on Sunday that Delhi's borders will be opened for inter-state movement from today.

Starting today, the Delhi government has opened restaurants and shopping malls, as well as its state borders for Haryana and Noida.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Kejriwal went under self-isolation after he started showing symptoms of covid-19. He is likely to undergo a test for covid-19 on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, 51, reportedly suffers from diabetes and has chronic cough. He had chaired a meeting of the state cabinet on Sunday where key decisions, including opening of borders and restricting treatment of patients in government and private hospitals, were taken.

Currently, Delhi has 17,125 active cases while 10,999 patients have recovered.

Delhi's virus-related death toll stands at 812, said Delhi Health Department in its bulletin.

