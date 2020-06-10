Covid-19: Delhi Metro uses Bollywood songs to promote new travel etiquettes

NEW DELHI: Among many other things, the covid-19 pandemic is transforming the way people will travel while as social distancing becomes the new normal.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on its part, has started a quirky social media campaign, tweaking lyrics of Bollywood songs to create awareness about the coronavirus disease and social distancing.

Created by DMRC's internal team, the ads use humour and popular Bollywood song lyrics to highlight new travel etiquettes of maintaining social distance, covering one's face and taking precautions once metro services resume.

One of the creatives tweaks the popular song from the movie Bobby, making it into 'Ek main aur ek tu, baithenge iss tarah' with an image of a couple leaving seat in between to maintain social distance.

Another shows two protagonists riding a bicycle, a la sports drama film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, with an accompanying message 'Woh sikandar hi doston kehlata hai, mask pehankar jo bahar jaata hai'.

Noting that popular culture is one of the most effective tools in communication strategies especially for awareness campaigns, Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said, "Our earlier social media campaigns too involved use of contemporary references of popular culture and targeted mostly the young audience on social media. However, the ongoing campaign with lyrics of popular bollywood songs is universal in nature and targets a wider range of audience," he added.

The campaigns' objective is to highlight the precautionary measures one needs to follow while travelling in metro once the passenger services resume.

As of now, the campaign is limited to social media platforms.

Although there's no clarity on when metro services in the national capital will resume, authorities have been actively implementing safety and sanitisation measures to restart operations when the government allows. Delhi metro services were suspended on 22 March.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via