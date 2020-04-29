Home > News > India > Covid-19: Delhi Police unveils drones with real-time announcements, night vigil facilities
1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2020, 01:02 AM IST PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday launched drones with real-time announcement system to instruct people to maintain a safe distance and night vigil facilities in south district here, officials said.

Three drones have been deployed in south Delhi district of the national capital, they said.

"The drones have several features, including high-resolution camera with recording. It has real-time public announcement system to instruct people to maintain safe distance, stay indoors and wear mask," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

"It has night vision camera and a high intensity light source to detect any gathering even during night hours along with a range up to 8 kilometre," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

